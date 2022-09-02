Fingerprint Surgery Racket Busted, Telangana Police Arrests Four Accused

In an attempt to put a check on the high-end crimes with the help of technological advancements, Rachakonda police from Telangana state have arrested four persons belonging to the fingerprint racket surgery .

Out of the four arrested two were the accused and the remaining two changed their fingerprints in order to get jobs abroad. The police seized the equipment used to change the fingerprints by surgery . The members of the fingerprint surgery racket belonged to YSR Kadapa district in Andhra Pradesh.

Addressing a press conference on Thursday, Rachakonda police commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat revealed the modus operandi of the fingerprint surgery rocket . According to him, Gajjalakondugari Naga Muneswar Reddy, a native of Jyothi village in Siddavatam mandal of YSR Kadapa district has been working as a radiographer at a diagnostic center in Tirupati.

Sagabala Venkat Ramana, a native of Sundipalli of the same mandal was working as an Anesthesia technician. They both discussed an incident where a person from the Kadapa district was sent back from Kuwait after his visa expired. The same person whom the two have been discussing has gone to Srilanka to undergo fingerprint changing surgery and return to Kuwait without any hurdles. Thus the two Gajjalakondugari Naga Muneswar Reddy and Sagabala Venkat Ramana initiated crimes using fingerprints. They took up the task of organizing fingerprint surgeries for the needy. They targeted the persons who se visas were rejected, persons with criminal backgrounds, and candidates seeking jobs abroad. They have been collecting Rs.25,000 from each person to perform the surgery . The duo went to the houses of the persons and perform surgeries there.

The police commissioner has said that they performed fingerprint surgeries on two persons in Kadapa district, two in Rajasthan, and six persons in Kerala state so far. Accused sliced the finger tip’s upper layer, cut away some tissue, and then re-stitched it.

The wound would heal and marginally alter finger print patterns. Job seekers will use alter ed finger prints to generate new ID papers. After getting the passports the job seekers obtain visas and went abroad.

Rendla Rama Krishna Reddy of Atlur village and Bovilla Shiva Shankar Reddy of Siddavatam in YSR Kadapa district have approached the duo to undergo fingerprint surgery. They stayed in a room in a hotel at Ghatkesar which comes under Rachakonda police commissionerate limits. The duo performed the surgery on the job seekers. Acting on a tip-off, the police conducted a raid on the hotel on Thursday at Annojiguda near Ghatkesar, where they arrested the four men and seized evidence from their possession.

