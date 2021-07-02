FIR Against 200 Protesting Farmers for Creating Ruckus at Ghazipur Border

Ghaziabad police on Thursday registered an FIR against 200 protesting farmers who allegedly created ruckus at the Ghazipur border and damaged vehicles of BJP workers. The FIR was lodged at the Kaushambi police station of the Trans Hindan area (Sahibabad), City Superintendent of Police (second) Gyanendra Singh said.

A scuffle broke between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers and protesting farmers on Wednesday when the ruling party workers were carrying out a procession on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway where the protesters, chiefly supporters of the BKU, have been camping since November 2020.

In a statement, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) media in-charge Dharmendra Malik said that one-sided police action is an attempt to crush the farmers protest. The Ghaziabad police on Thursday evening lodged another FIR in connection with the clash after a complaint by the BKU's district chief Jitendra Singh, Circle Officer Indirapuram Anshu Jain told PTI.

The FIR has been lodged at the Kaushambi police station against unknown accused under Indian Penal Code sections 147 (rioting), 323 (causing hurt), 504 (insult to provoke breach of peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation), the police said. The FIR, seen by PTI, accuses BJP workers of instigating the Wednesday clash at the Ghazipur border.

Earlier the police were not lodging the FIR because of which several farmers had started demonstrations against the police, according to BKU office bearers. These demonstrations have now been called off as the FIR has been lodged, BKU media in-charge Malik said. He had earlier warned of protest against police action and gherao of police stations across Uttar Pradesh if cases against farmers were not withdrawn.

