Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Jharkhand result tally

00/81 seats

(41 seats to win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ AJSU JVM OTH
Wins + Leads 00 00 00 00 00

Assembly constituency results

All Seats
News18 » India
1-min read

FIR Against 31 SP Leaders Including Rajya Sabha MP, 150 Party Workers for anti-CAA Protests

A case has been registered against the 31 SP leaders including Vishambhar Prasad Nishad, Rajya Sabha MP, and 150 unnamed party workers for violating section 144.

PTI

Updated:December 23, 2019, 6:21 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
FIR Against 31 SP Leaders Including Rajya Sabha MP, 150 Party Workers for anti-CAA Protests
Protestors hold placards and raise slogans protesting against the amended Citizenship Act and police atrocities on students demonstrating over CAA, in Bengaluru. (Image: PTI)

Banda (UP): An FIR has been registered against 31 leaders of the Samajwadi Party, including a Rajya Sabha MP, and 150 unnamed party workers here for violating prohibitory orders while staging protests against the amended citizenship law, police said on Monday.

SHO Kotwali Dinesh Pratap Singh said a case has been registered against the 31 SP leaders including Vishambhar Prasad Nishad, Rajya Sabha MP, and 150 unnamed party workers for violating of section 144 (Power to issue order in urgent cases of nuisance of apprehended danger) of the CrPC during anti-CAA protests on December 19.

The FIR was registered at Kotwali police station.

On December 19, the SP leaders violated section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) by staging demonstrations against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act without permission at the District Collectorate and also held a public meeting.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram