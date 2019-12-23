Jharkhand result tally
FIR Against 31 SP Leaders Including Rajya Sabha MP, 150 Party Workers for anti-CAA Protests
A case has been registered against the 31 SP leaders including Vishambhar Prasad Nishad, Rajya Sabha MP, and 150 unnamed party workers for violating section 144.
Protestors hold placards and raise slogans protesting against the amended Citizenship Act and police atrocities on students demonstrating over CAA, in Bengaluru. (Image: PTI)
Banda (UP): An FIR has been registered against 31 leaders of the Samajwadi Party, including a Rajya Sabha MP, and 150 unnamed party workers here for violating prohibitory orders while staging protests against the amended citizenship law, police said on Monday.
SHO Kotwali Dinesh Pratap Singh said a case has been registered against the 31 SP leaders including Vishambhar Prasad Nishad, Rajya Sabha MP, and 150 unnamed party workers for violating of section 144 (Power to issue order in urgent cases of nuisance of apprehended danger) of the CrPC during anti-CAA protests on December 19.
The FIR was registered at Kotwali police station.
On December 19, the SP leaders violated section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) by staging demonstrations against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act without permission at the District Collectorate and also held a public meeting.
