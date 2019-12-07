Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » India
1-min read

FIR Against 4 Rape Accused Killed in Encounter in Hyderabad for 'Attacking' Cops

Based on a complaint filed by the in-charge of police team that accompanied the four accused, an FIR was booked on Friday.

PTI

Updated:December 7, 2019, 12:22 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
FIR Against 4 Rape Accused Killed in Encounter in Hyderabad for 'Attacking' Cops
Policemen stand guard where four accused in the rape-and-murder case were shot dead by police. (PTI)

Hyderabad: A case was registered against four accused, arrested for the alleged rape and murder of a woman veterinarian near here last month and killed in an encounter, for 'attacking' the police personnel.

Case under IPC sections 307 (attempt to murder), 176 (omission to give notice or information to public servant by person legally bound to give it) and relevant sections of the Indian Arms Act were registered against the accused.

Based on a complaint filed by the in-charge of police team that accompanied the four accused, the FIR was booked on Friday, a senior police official told PTI.

Meanwhile, a National Human Rights Commission team is scheduled to visit the place where the encounter took place, on Saturday.

All the four arrested accused in the rape and murder of the 25-year-old woman veterinarian were killed in 'retaliatory' firing by police at Chattanpalli near here on Friday morning, when they were taken to the scene of crime to recover the victim's phone, and others pertaining to the case.

The Cyberabad Police had said its personnel resorted to "retaliatory" firing after two of the accused opened fire at them by snatching their weapons besides attacking the latter with stones and sticks, resulting in injuries to two policemen.

The post-mortem of four accused was done in the Government District Hospital at Mahabubnagar district and it was videographed.

The four men, all lorry workers, aged between 20 and 26, were arrested on November 29 for allegedly raping and killing the woman by smothering her and later burning her body.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram