FIR Against 8 Inmates of Ghaziabad Drug Rehab Centre For Killing Caretaker in His Sleep
Around 2 am, eight inmates of the de-addiction centre entered the room of caretaker Sabir Khan when he was sleeping, tied his hands and legs before killing him and fled after wrapping him in a blanket.
Ghaziabad: A caretaker of a drug de-addiction centre here was killed by its inmates in early hours on Monday, police said.
Around 2 am, eight inmates of the de-addiction centre entered the room of caretaker Sabir Khan when he was sleeping.
They tied his hands and legs before killing him and fled after wrapping him in a blanket, they said.
The de-addiction centre was recently shifted to Lajpat Nagar Colony in Sahibabad from Karhera village.
The owner of the centre, Satyendra Chauhan, was jailed a few days ago in a case of cheating, Lajpat Nagar police post in-charge Akram Khan said.
Upon getting information, police reached the centre and rushed the caretaker to a district hospital, where the doctors pronounced him brought dead.
An FIR has been registered against the inmates, identified as Shahrukh, Deepak, Khem Chand, Vishal, Trun Tyagi, Jogendra, Chand and Sudhir, all aged between 30 and 40.
The cause of death would be clear only after the autopsy report was out, police said.
