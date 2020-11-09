FIR Against AAP Leaders for 'Circulating Fake Video' on Social Media

A case has been registered by police on a complaint from Delhi BJP general secretary Kuljeet Chahal, accusing AAP leaders of circulating a "fake" news clipping on social media that claims corruption in the municipal corporations ruled by his party. No immediate reaction was available from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Chahal told a press conference that the police are investigating the role of AAP leaders behind the circulation of the "fake" video, in which it was alleged that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) councillors were involved in corruption and misappropriation of Rs 1,400 crore. The case was lodged at the North Aveneue police station under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Information Technology (IT) Act on Saturday.

"BJP leader Kuljeet Singh Chahal has given a complaint regarding a fake video that is being circulated on social media. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway," a senior police officer said. Chahal, in his complaint, has named AAP leader Durgesh Pathak and the party's leader of opposition in the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), Vikas Goel, saying on November 1, they levelled "unfounded" allegations of "corruption and misappropriation of funds" against BJP councillors.

"The video is a reiteration of what an AAP spokesperson had alleged at a press conference on November 1 that NDMC councillors are indulging in corrupt practices and misapropriating property tax worth Rs 1,400 crore," Chahal said. He also said the video of a purported news clipping used the logo of a television news channel to make it look like genuine.

"The channel has verified that it is a fake video," he said. The BJP and the AAP have been taking potshots at each other, levelling allegations of corruption and misgovernance, with an eye on the civic body polls in the national capital due in early 2022.

