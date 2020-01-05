Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

FIR Against Assam SP for Sexually Harassing Police Officer's Minor Daughter

The IPS officer allegedly sexually harassed the teenager in an inebriated condition inside a room of his official bungalow at the district headquarter town.

PTI

Updated:January 5, 2020, 7:00 PM IST
FIR Against Assam SP for Sexually Harassing Police Officer's Minor Daughter
Guwahati: An FIR has been registered against the Superintendent of Police of a hill district in Assam under the POCSO Act on the charge of sexually harassing a minor daughter of another senior police officer during a new year party.

The SP threw the party on December 31 in which a senior lady police official went with her teenage daughter, sources said on Sunday.

The IPS officer allegedly sexually harassed the teenager in an inebriated condition inside a room of his official bungalow at the district headquarter town.

The girl's mother, who is a senior Assam Police Services officer, lodged a complaint along with her daughter at the All Women Police Station and "a case was registered on January 3 under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act," a police source said.

The girl's statement has already been recorded but whether the SP has been questioned is not yet clear.

At the Crime & Criminal Tracking Network & Systems (CCTNS) website, the status of the FIR has been blocked with a essage, "Case considered to be sensitive, cannot be displayed."

CCTNS is a project of the central government for creating a comprehensive and integrated system for effective policing through e-governance.

When contacted, Guwahati Police Joint Commissioner Debraj Upadhyay said he is "not in a position to reply as I am busy with the security of (Sunday's) Twenty20 match" between India and Sri Lanka.

Phone calls made to the SP and the lady officer remained unanswered.

