FIR Against Assamese Singer Zubeen Garg For ‘Insulting’ Bharat Ratna Amid Citizenship Bill Protests
The case was registered against the singer for allegedly using 'unparliamentary' language and defaming India’s highest civilian honour, in an audio clip doing the rounds on WhatsApp.
File photo of singer Zubeen Garg. (Image: Twitter)
Guwahati: A FIR has been registered against Assamese singer Zubeen Garg for allegedly insulting the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian award.
The case of registered against the singer for allegedly using “unparliamentary” language and defaming the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian honour, in an audio clip doing the rounds on WhatsApp. In the clip, the voice, alleged to be of Garg is heard singing his new song “politics na karibo bandhu” (do not do politics my friend) before using an abusive term for the Bharat Ratna.
The FIR was registered at the Lanka Police Station in Hojai district of Assam on Saturday by Satya Ranjan Borah, State Vice President BJP, Kisan Morcha, Assam Pradesh. “I don’t have any personal problem with Zubeen Garg but the way he has been behaving cannot be accepted for a healthy and cultured Assamese society,” Borah wrote in a Facebook post.
Borah claimed that Garg also insulted late singer Bhupen Hazarika in his song. Hazarika was posthumously conferred the Bharat Ratna on Republic Day.
The FIR has been lodged for “defaming, disrespecting and insulting nation’s highest recognition the Bharat Ratna and defaming and insulting voice and pride of Assam late Bhupen Hazarika accordingly with some unparliamentary and anti-social words,” Borah said in the post.
The Assam Kisan Morcha is affiliated to the Bharatiya Janata Party.
Garg was the voice of the BJP’s election campaign song in Assam in 2016. On January 14, the singer offered to return his fee to the party to protest the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill. He had also written to Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal earlier, demanding that the BJP surrender the votes it procured because of the song he sang.
Assam has been witnessing large-scale protests against the bill, which will be put to vote in the Rajya Sabha at the end of the month.
The bill seeks to amend the Citizenship Act of 1955 in order to grant citizenship to Hindus, Buddhists, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis and Christians from Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Pakistan if they have lived in India for six years, even if they do not possess the necessary documents.
