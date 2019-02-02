English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
FIR Against Bishop, Pastor in Bengaluru After Dalit Woman Tries to Kill Self
The case against bishop P K Samuel of Karnataka Central Diocese and pastor Vinod Dasan was registered for criminal intimidation and outraging the modesty of the woman among other charges.
Bengaluru: A case has been registered against a bishop and pastor in Bengaluru after a Dalit woman attempted suicide following alleged molestation and threats from the duo.
The FIR was filed against bishop P K Samuel of Karnataka Central Diocese and pastor Vinod Dasan for criminal intimidation and outraging the modesty of the woman among other charges.
According to the complaint, the pastor asked the woman to withdraw a case against him from 2013 which, the police said, was registered against atrocities against members of the SC/ST community.
He then asked her and her husband to come near the Trinity Church in Halasuru on January 21.
While the woman’s husband was busy talking to the pastor, the bishop allegedly took her outside the compound, promised her Rs 1 crore and a job to withdraw the case.
When she refused, he sexual assault her and threatened to kill her if she told this to her husband, read her statement to the police.
On January 31 around 1am, the woman allegedly attempted suicide by consuming pesticide.
The case registered in Ulsoor police station limits is being investigated, said a police officer.
Samuel is also an accused in a POCSO case for which the court had issued a non-bailable warrant against him in April 2018. However, no arrest has been made so far.
