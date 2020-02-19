Take the pledge to vote

FIR Filed after Woman Claims BJP MLA & His Family Raped Her Repeatedly During 2017 Assembly Polls

A woman has claimed that the nephew of BJP lawmaker Ravindranath Tripathi had confined her to a hotel room in Bhadohi for a month during the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls where she was repeatedly raped by the MLA and his family members.

Qazi Faraz Ahmad | News18.com@qazifarazahmad

Updated:February 19, 2020, 4:54 PM IST
FIR Filed after Woman Claims BJP MLA & His Family Raped Her Repeatedly During 2017 Assembly Polls
Lucknow: An FIR was registered on Wednesday against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmaker Ravindranath Tripathi and six others for allegedly raping a woman.

According to the woman's allegations, the Tripathi's nephew confined her to a hotel room in Bhadohi for a month during the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, where she was repeatedly raped by the MLA and his family members. The case has been transferred to the Additional Superintendent of Police of Bhadohi district and further investigation is underway.

Speaking to reporters, Bhadohi Superintendent of Police Ram Badan Singh said the woman claimed she was raped by the MLA on the pretext of marriage.

"The woman also alleged being raped by the MLA and his few family members. She had given a written complaint in this regard a few days back and today we have registered an FIR in the case," he said. "A team has been set up to investigate the allegations. A case has been registered against all who were named in the complaint."

Tripathi, meanwhile, dismissed the rape allegations, saying he had no information in this regard.

"If someone has submitted an application, it is a matter of investigation," he said. "The SP and the Bhadohi District Magistrate have taken cognizance and an investigation is underway. I want to say that even if prima facie allegations are proved correct, my family and I are ready to be hanged."

Tripathi claimed he has been fighting against the land mafia and criminals of the region, claiming Gyanpur lawmaker Vijay Mishra, who has 78 criminal cases registered against him, is behind the allegations.

"The allegations against me are totally baseless and false; if any such act was done during the elections, why wasn’t it raised then?" he asked.

