FIR against Coca Cola Factory in Himachal Pradesh for Operating in Violation of Lockdown Order

A case has been registered against a Coca Cola plant in Himachal Pradesh, operated by a separate entity, for running its factory in violation of an lockdown order issued to check the spread of coronavirus, officials said on Tuesday.

Operation of all units barring those manufacturing essential commodities has been banned during the lockdown, they added.

The Coca Cola factory in Nalagarh falling under Baddi police district of Solan, operated by Krish Flexipacks, was found operational during a surprise check on Monday night, Baddi Superintendent of Police Rohit Malpani said.

An FIR was registered against the factory and its owners under section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Nalagarh police station, he added.

There was no immediate reaction from the company to the official action.

There is a provision of six-month jail and/or fine of Rs 1000 under Section 188 of the IPC.

In his order, Solan deputy commissioner-cum-district magistrate K C Chaman banned operation of all units in the district during the lockdown period, barring those manufacturing essential commodities including pharmaceutical, medical devices, soaps, hand cleaners.

The managements of all non-essential industries are directed to shut their units immediately failing which strong action will be taken against concerned starting registration of cases under the Epidemic Diseases Act 1897, as well as other relevant laws, the order stated.

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter. Designed for mobile consumption and social distribution. Get your copy here.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.