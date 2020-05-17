INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

FIR Against Congress Leader for Violating Lockdown Restrictions as Migrants Gather Seeking Help

Representative image.

Representative image.

Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee President Anil Kumar allegedly went to Ghazipur area near the Uttar Pradesh border and assured migrant workers that he will arrange transportation to go home.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 17, 2020, 10:30 PM IST
Share this:

The Delhi police on Sunday registered a case against Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee President Anil Kumar for allegedly violating lockdown norms and arrested him from his residence in east Delhi, officials said.

Kumar was later released on bail, they said.

On Saturday, police said they received information that Kumar went to Ghazipur area near the Uttar Pradesh border and assured migrant workers that he will arrange transportation for them to reach their native villages in UP and Bihar.

Following this, scores of migrant workers on Sunday started gathering at the UP border, they said.

"A case under section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) IPC has been registered against him at Ghazipur police station for violating lockdown norms. He was arrested and later released on bail," said Jasmeet Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East).

According to police, despite being warned Kumar tried to facilitate the movement of migrant workers towards Anand Vihar and Ghazipur border.

However, on Sunday morning, a police team reached Kumar's residence in east Delhi and directed him to not go out of his house.

"There is a system in place over movement of migrant workers. He was unnecessarily creating chaos by misguiding Bihar and UP-based migrant workers and bringing them to UP border. It could trigger law and order situation in the area," a senior police official said.

The officer added that the migrant workers were then convinced and taken to shelter homes while others whose houses were nearby were dropped by DTC buses.

Kumar alleged that the Delhi Police's action against him was "vindictive" and aimed to restrain him from serving poor people.

"Is it a crime to serve the poor labourers while following the norms of lockdown? If it is a crime to serve the humanity, then I am ready to go to jail for it," he said.

Congress workers, following their leader Rahul Gandhi's directions, will continue to serve the poor and needy and provide them food and help, he stated.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading