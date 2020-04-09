Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 » India
1-min read

FIR against Delhi Hospital for Handing over Dead Body of COVID-19 Patient to Family in Violation of Protocol

After eight COVID-19 cases emerged from Maharaja Agrasen Hospital in a week, the Delhi Police registered an FIR against the hospital's senior administration management.

Nitisha Kashyap | CNN-News18

Updated:April 9, 2020, 10:27 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
FIR against Delhi Hospital for Handing over Dead Body of COVID-19 Patient to Family in Violation of Protocol
Representative Image. (PTI)

New Delhi: After eight COVID-19 positive cases emerged from Maharaja Agrasen Hospital in a week, the Delhi Police have registered an FIR against the hospital's senior administration management.

An order was issued on April 7 by Dharmendra Kumar, ADM West, asking those who visited the hospital between March 13 and April 7 to be home-quarantined for the next 15 days.

The police said they received the complaint from Sub-Division Magistrate, Punjabi Bagh, and it mentioned a case dated March 10.

“A 72-year-old female patient, who was a resident of Rohtak, was admitted at Maharaja Agrasen Hospital on March 10 and later referred to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital where she was found COVID-19 positive,” said the complaint.

After instructions from Chief District Medical Officer West, the hospital authorities carried out COVID-19 test on patients coming within a five-metre periphery of the female patient and 82 other employees who came in contact with her.

“It was found that six employees of the hospital were found to be COVID-19 positive,” said the police.

Another patient from Sonepat was also admitted to the same ward and was tested corona-positive. That patient died in the hospital on April 4.

“The hospital authorities handed over the body to the deceased person’s relatives without informing local authorities,” said police.

According to the police, the hospital violated the guidelines regarding the dead body management for COVID-19 patients issued by the central government.

A detailed inquiry was conducted by the District Magistrate of West District, Delhi. The family members of the deceased also did not informed anyone regarding the coronavirus-positive status of the deceased; as a result, several people attended the cremation.

The deceased person’s son has also been found COVID-19 positive.

The police have registered an FIR under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Epidemic Act, and the Disaster Management Act against senior administration management of the hospital for negligence in informing local authorities and handing over the dead body of a coronavirus victim in violation of government guidelines.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Information Centre
  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    5,218

     

  • Total Confirmed

    5,865

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    477

     

  • Total DEATHS

    169

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 09 (05:00 PM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,127,514

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,565,280

    +47,320

  • Cured/Discharged

    345,856

     

  • Total DEATHS

    91,910

    +3,455
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres