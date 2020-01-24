FIR against Former AMU Students Union Chief for Viral ‘Can Finish Country’ Video
The action was taken after a video clip of Hasan's speech went viral on social media and the national spokesman of the Hindu Mahasabha Ashok Pandey demanded stringent action against him.
File photo of Aligarh Muslim University campus.
Aligarh (UP): An FIR was on Friday registered against former AMU students union president Faizul Hasan for his alleged statement that if Muslims decide to "ruin", they can "finish any country".
"The case under IPC section 153A (promoting communal hatred) has been registered at civil lines police station against Hasan in connection with his speech on Thursday at the protest site near Babey Sir Syed gate," Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Akash Kulhari said.
The action was taken after a video clip of Hasan's speech went viral on social media and the national spokesman of the Hindu Mahasabha Ashok Pandey demanded stringent action against him.
The student leader in his speech had reportedly said, "Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is repeatedly issuing highly provocative statements against Muslims. The CM is testing the patience of Muslims to the hilt by repeatedly issuing communally charged statements.
"Muslims always practised restraint. From 1947 to 2020, never tried to break the country... Otherwise we cannot be stopped. We are of a 'kaum' (community) where if we decide to ruin, we will not leave and can 'finish' any country," he had said.
Later, when contacted, Hasan said his statement was being selectively shown and was being taken out context by some people.
"What I had said was that Muslims would be ready to fight for the country and destroy any other country including Pakistan if they are handled with trust and love," he said. PTI CORR ABN SMI
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ola Passenger Calls Out Driver for Calling Him 'Anti-National', Gets Trolled
- This Bihar School Runs for Only One Girl, Has Two Teachers and a Cook for Midday Meal
- Kia Carnival First Drive Review: The Premium MPV India Deserved for Long
- PUBG Mobile: Season 12 Leaks Confirm 2nd Anniversary Royale Pass Theme
- Coronavirus Death Toll Spikes: This Realtime Map Tracks Spread of Virus Around The World