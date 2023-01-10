CHANGE LANGUAGE
FIR Against Four Cops Over Autorickshaw Driver's Death in UP's Ghaziabad

PTI

Last Updated: January 10, 2023, 22:45 IST

Ghaziabad, India

An FIR has been registered under Section 304 A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code and other relevant sections. (Photo: IANS/File)

A group of autorickshaw drivers on Monday blocked traffic on CISF Road in Indirapuram for more than five hours, alleging that a colleague of them died of police beating

An FIR was lodged against four police personnel, including the Kanavani police outpost in-charge, over the death of an autorickshaw driver, officials said on Tuesday.

The four police personnel have also been suspended.

The FIR was lodged against Kanawani police outpost in-charge Amit Kumar and three other cops on the orders of Commissioner Ajay Kumar Mishra.

A group of autorickshaw drivers on Monday blocked traffic on CISF Road in Indirapuram for more than five hours, alleging that a colleague of them died of police beating. The cousin of the victim, identified as 25-year-old Dharam Pal Yadav, alleged that he was beaten by police at the outpost on Sunday night.

Yadav had severe chest pain in the morning and was rushed to a private hospital where he was declared brought dead.

All four personnel, including the outpost in-charge were suspended after investigation, the police said.

An FIR has been registered under Section 304 A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code and other relevant sections.

Criticising the BJP regime, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav asked it to pay Rs 1 crore to the victim’s wife and sought a government job for her. He also announced an ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh to her.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
first published:January 10, 2023, 22:45 IST
last updated:January 10, 2023, 22:45 IST
