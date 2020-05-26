INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

FIR against Groom after 1,000 Attend Wedding Function in MP

Representative image. (PTI)

Representative image. (PTI)

The wedding function was held on Monday in Alirajpur's Bilasa village where none of the attendees wore masks, and they were dancing without following the social distancing guidelines, police said.

  • PTI Alirajpur
  • Last Updated: May 26, 2020, 4:48 PM IST
Share this:

Defying the social distancing norms, over 1,000 people gathered at the marriage function of a revenue officer at a village in Madhya Pradesh's Alirajpur district, police said on Tuesday.

An FIR has been registered against the 24-year-old groom, Kanu Chouhan, who is currently posted as 'patwari' (village-level revenue officer) in the state's Betul district, they said.

The wedding function was held on Monday in Alirajpur's Bilasa village where none of the attendees wore masks, and they were dancing without following the social distancing guidelines to check the spread of COVID-19, a police official said.

"Somebody filmed the event on mobile phone and informed the police following which security personnel also shot a video of the function. A case has been registered against the groom under Indian Penal Code Section 188, Alirajpur's Superintendent of Police Vipul Shrivastava said.

No arrest has been made so far as offences under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) are bailable, another police official said.

.


Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading