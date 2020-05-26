FIR against Groom after 1,000 Attend Wedding Function in MP

Defying the social distancing norms, over 1,000 people gathered at the marriage function of a revenue officer at a village in Madhya Pradesh's Alirajpur district, police said on Tuesday.

An FIR has been registered against the 24-year-old groom, Kanu Chouhan, who is currently posted as 'patwari' (village-level revenue officer) in the state's Betul district, they said.

The wedding function was held on Monday in Alirajpur's Bilasa village where none of the attendees wore masks, and they were dancing without following the social distancing guidelines to check the spread of COVID-19, a police official said.

"Somebody filmed the event on mobile phone and informed the police following which security personnel also shot a video of the function. A case has been registered against the groom under Indian Penal Code Section 188, Alirajpur's Superintendent of Police Vipul Shrivastava said.

No arrest has been made so far as offences under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) are bailable, another police official said.



