1-min read

FIR Against Gurugram Hospital for Swapping Babies

The couple was handed over a girl child, which, according to them, was 5-7 days old and not newborn. The head of the baby was comparatively stronger than a newborn and the umbilical cord was dry.

IANS

Updated:September 10, 2019, 10:07 PM IST
FIR Against Gurugram Hospital for Swapping Babies
Representational Image
Gurugram: After struggling and knocking at all doors for over seven months for justice, a Gurugram couple got an FIR registered against a prominent local hospital in a baby swap case.

The police have registered an FIR against the management of Swastik Hospital, following the direction of the CM Window. The CM window is a Haryana government's initiative to address the people's grievances.

According to the FIR, registered against the management of Swastik Hospital after the intervention of the CM Window, Marjina gave birth to a male child on February 7 at the Swastik Hospital. The hospital staff didn't allow the couple to see the infant. After two hours, the couple was informed that Marjina gave birth to a female child.

The couple was handed over a girl child, which, according to them, was 5-7 days old and not newborn. The head of the baby was comparatively stronger than a newborn and the umbilical cord was dry.

"My husband enquired around in the hospital, an immediately born male child was found in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), but his mother was not admitted there," Marjina said.

The couple tried their bast, but the hospital administration fobed them off. Even the the police and the medical board refused to listen to their plea.

"We approached the Badshahpur police station, but they didn't take any action. We also met the Chief Medical Officer of Gurugram who also showed helplessness," Marjina said.

Then the couple approached the deputy commissioner's office and filed a complaint with the CM Window. "We urged the CM Window to order a DNA test and initiate a thorough inquiry against the hospital," said Mohamad Mozahil, husband of Marjina.

The CM Window transferred the case to the Badshahpur police station, which acted this time. According to Subhash Bokan, PRO of the Gurugram Police, the initial investigation revealed the crime, which could not be possible without the involvement of the staff.

A case has been registered. The future course of action would be decided as per the directions of the CM Window and court, he said.

