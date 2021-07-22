FIR Against IPS Officer Param Bir Singh, 5 Other Cops on Charges of Extortion

Mumbai police have registered an FIR against senior IPS officer Param Bir Singh, five other police personnel and two more persons for allegedly demanding Rs 15 crore from a builder to withdraw cases against him, an official said on Thursday.

Based on the builder's complaint, the case was registered at the Marine Drive police station in south Mumbai, he said.

The five other cops accused in the case are - DCP (crime branch) Akbar Pathan, inspector Shrikant Shinde, Asha Korke, Nandkumar Gopale and Sanjay Patil, the official said. Two of the builder's partners, Sunil Jain and Sanjay Punamia, have been arrested in the case, he said. According to the complaint, Jain and Punamia had conspired with police officials and demanded Rs 15 crore from the builder to withdraw some cases against him, he said.

The builder had named former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh along with others in his complaint, the official said.

The case has been registered under Indian Penal Code Sections 387, 388, 389 (all pertaining to extortion), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 403 (dishonest misappropriation of property), 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servant), 423 (dishonest or fraudulent execution of deed of transfer containing false statement of consideration), 464 (making false document in name of fictitious person), and 465, 467 468, 471 (all for forgery), and other sections.

Singh is also facing a case under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act registered April this year on a complaint lodged by Akola police inspector BR Ghadge.

.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here