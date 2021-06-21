FIR Against Journalist, 2 Others for 'Objectionable' Facebook Post Against Ram Temple Trust General Secy

Three, including a woman, have been booked for creating an objectionable and indecent Facebook post against Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust’s general secretary Champat Rai, police said on Sunday.

An FIR against the trio has been lodged on the complaint of Bijnor resident Sanjay Bansal, who has claimed himself to be Champat Rai’s brother, Nagina police station’s in-charge Krishna Murari Dohre said.

In his complaint, Bansal said that a man named Vineet has made several objectionable and derogatory remarks against the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust’s general secretary in his Facebook post.

Bansal also annexed to his complaint a screenshot of Vineet’s Facebook post, the SHO said.

In his complaint, Bansal said that when he called up the mobile phone linked to the Facebook account, the man receiving the call said the post was written on the instruction of a woman living in Nagina, the SHO added.

The SHO said that the complainant also accused the person receiving the call of calling him names and threatening him.

Bijnor’s Superintendent of Police Dharmveer Singh said on the basis of the Facebook post, the police have lodged an FIR against two men, Vineet and Rajnish, and a woman, Alka, under various penal sections for forging a fake document and using objectionable language.

The trust general secretary was recently accused by AAP MP Sanjay Singh and other opposition leaders of buying some land for then Ram temple premises in Ayodhya at an inflated price, but Rai has refuted those allegations.

The Ram Temple Trust’s announcement on Monday that the foundation work of the temple in Ayodhya would be complete by this October means that the project, closest to the heart of the BJP and the RSS, is on track for the ground floor of the temple to start taking some shape by the time Uttar Pradesh goes to polls next year and the entire temple to be ready before the Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here