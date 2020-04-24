Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » India
1-min read

FIR Against Kannan Gopinathan, Who Quit as IAS Officer over Govt's Kashmir Move, For Not Joining Duty

The FIR under the Epidemic Diseases Act and Disaster Management Act was registered against him on April 21 in the Union territories of Daman and Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli.

PTI

Updated:April 24, 2020, 5:55 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
FIR Against Kannan Gopinathan, Who Quit as IAS Officer over Govt's Kashmir Move, For Not Joining Duty
File photo of Kannan Gopinathan.

A police case has been registered against Kannan Gopinathan, who resigned from the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) last August, for not joining duty as directed by the government amid the coronavirus pandemic.

An FIR under the Epidemic Diseases Act and Disaster Management Act was registered against him on April 21 at Moti Daman police station in the Union territories of Daman and Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli, police said.

He is also facing a charge under Section 188 of the IPC for refusing to obey a government order, said police inspector Liladhar Makwana. Gopinathan, who hails from Kerala, had quit the service over "denial of freedom to the people of Jammu and Kashmir".

"Based on a complaint by Superintendent of Personnel HK Kamble, an FIR has been registered against Gopinathan for not resuming his duty in the wake of coronavirus pandemic," the police officer said.

On April 9, the Union Territory's administration had sent a communication to Gopinathan, asking him to join duty on the ground that his resignation had not been accepted yet.

Gopinathan termed the letter as an act of harassment and refused to join duty, saying he was ready to offer his services amid the COVID-19 crisis as a common citizen.

He had submitted resignation to the Union Home Ministry on August 21 following the imposition of restrictions in Jammu & Kashmir after the scrapping of its special status.

He was then serving as secretary, power department of the Union Territories of Daman and Diu, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli.

While refusing to join the duty, the 33-year-old bureaucrat said in his letter to the government earlier this month that he was ready to help people as a common citizen.

"But as I have already resigned from IAS, my services won't anymore require the tag of an IAS officer, or the perks and salary that it entails.

"I provide my service voluntarily as a free and responsible citizen of this country," the letter said.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India

  • Active Cases

    17,915

    +1,226*  

  • Total Confirmed

    23,452

    +1,752*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    4,814

    +489*  

  • Total DEATHS

    723

    +37*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 24 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,733,150

    +28,658*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,627,630

    +64,246*

  • Cured/Discharged

    711,144

    +29,667*  

  • Total DEATHS

    183,336

    +5,921*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres