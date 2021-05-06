FIR Against Private Hospital in Lucknow for Overbilling, Refusing Oxygen to Covid-19 Patients

An FIR has been registered against a Lucknow-based private hospital for allegedly refusing oxygen to Covid-19 patients and overbilling them for treatment. The incident came to fore after some people complained against the hospital for mishandling coronavirus-infected patients and overcharging them.

The police complaint was registered against Arun Pandey, Director of Sun Hospital located in Gomti Nagar area in Uttar Pradesh’s capital city, on basis of a preliminary investigation conducted by Additional District Magistrate in which the charges of showing laxity towards treating patients were found to be true.

The caretakers of the admitted patients claimed that the hospital denied providing medical oxygen for treatment despite having the access of it. Moreover, the patients were also overcharged for treatment.

As per the initial probe, it was found that the hospital administration used to send Covid-19 patients to other hospitals, claiming shortage of oxygen for further treatment. The investigation also revealed that the hospital has sufficient medical oxygen for Covid-19 patients.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has given instructions that strict action should be taken against those hospitals which are not following the treatment norms for Covid-19 patients.

