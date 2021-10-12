FIR Against Maharashtra Man for Granting 'Triple Talaq' to His Wife on WhatsApp

A 28-year-old woman from Pune registered a case against her husband for allegedly giving her ‘triple talaq’ or divorce by sending her a message on WhatsApp, police said on Tuesday. Police also registered a case against the victim woman’s mother-in-law under sections of the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019 which bans the practice of instant triple talaq and sections of the Indian Penal Code.

“The woman was subjected to physical and mental harassment by her husband and mother-in-law who were asking her to bring items like iron, air cooler, and money to buy a flat from her parents. Subsequently, the woman and her daughter were sent to her parents’ house earlier this year," said a police officer from Samarth police station.

He said that on March 10 this year, the accused sent his wife a message on WhatsApp stating ‘talaq’ three times. “The woman approached and registered a complaint against her husband and mother-in-law on Monday," he said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.