Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Coronavirus
News18 » India
1-min read

FIR Against Man in Himachal Pradesh for Organising 'Jagran' amid Coronavirus Scare

An FIR was lodged under IPC Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) for violating section 144 of CrPC, Hamirpur Superintendent of Police Arjit Sen Thakur said.

PTI

Updated:March 21, 2020, 4:28 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
FIR Against Man in Himachal Pradesh for Organising 'Jagran' amid Coronavirus Scare
Representative image.

Shimla: A man has been booked in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur district for reportedly organising a 'jagran' (religious gathering) in violation of Section 144 of CrPC imposed in the wake of novel coronavirus outbreak in the country, police said on Saturday.

An FIR was lodged against Kshuti Prakash of Anu Khurd area under IPC Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) for violating section 144 of CrPC, Hamirpur Superintendent of Police Arjit Sen Thakur said.

Section 144 of CrPC prohibits assembly of four or more persons at one place.

Himachal Pradesh has reported two cases of coronavirus.

A 32-year-old man from Harchakkian tehsil and a 64-year-old woman from Dohabe village in Shahpur subdivision have been found suffering from coronavirus, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said on Friday.

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter. Designed for mobile consumption and social distribution. Get your copy here.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram