Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

FIR Against Nine for Trying to Rape Law Student in UP's Bareilly

The accused allegedly took her purse, mobile phone and chain, tore her clothes and tried to rape her. She managed to flee from there and narrated the incident to her family members.

PTI

Updated:December 6, 2019, 2:31 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
FIR Against Nine for Trying to Rape Law Student in UP's Bareilly
Representative image.

Bareilly: An FIR has been registered against nine persons, two of them unidentified, for allegedly trying to rape a law student in Izatnagar area here, police said on Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday evening when the girl was returning home after appearing in an examination. Some persons stopped her scooter and tried to drag her near a brick kiln, the girl said in her complaint to police.

The accused allegedly took her purse, mobile phone and chain, tore her clothes and tried to rape her. She managed to flee from there and narrated the incident to her family members.

An FIR has been registered in this connection against Shalu Master, Sanjeev Kanaujia, Manoj Verma, Rajiv Kanaujia, Videsh Singh Chauhan, Prabhat, Nanhe Lal and two unidentified persons.

Superintendent of Police, City, Ravindra Kumar said attempts are on to nab the accused who are absconding. A probe is on in the matter, he said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com