News18 » India
1-min read

FIR Against Punjabi Singers Moose Wala, Mankirt Aulakh for Promoting Violence, Gun Culture

A video clip of the song was uploaded on social media sites and it was found to be promoting violence and gun culture, the police said.

PTI

Updated:February 2, 2020, 9:14 AM IST
FIR Against Punjabi Singers Moose Wala, Mankirt Aulakh for Promoting Violence, Gun Culture
Punjabi Singers Moose Wala and Mankirt Aulakh.

Chandigarh: The Punjab Police on Saturday said it has registered a case against Punjabi singers Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, aka Sidhu Moose Wala, and Mankirt Aulakh for allegedly promoting violence and gun culture in a song uploaded on social media.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Mansa) Narender Bhargav said a case under sections 294 (sings, recites or utters any obscene song), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 149 (unlawful assembly) of the IPC was registered against the duo.

Preliminary inquiries have revealed that the song was recorded at Mussa village in Mansa district at the residence of Moose Wala, Bhargav said in a statement here.

A video clip of the song was uploaded on social media sites and it was found to be promoting violence and gun culture, he added.

Bhargav said Moose Wala's song "Pakhia pakhia pakhia, gun wich panj golia..." evidently promotes violence and gun culture.

On Friday, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had expressed deep concerns over the propagation of violence and gun culture in Punjabi songs.

The chief minister had reiterated his government's firm commitment not to show any sort of complacency towards such singers who allure innocent youths into treading on the path of violence and hooliganism.

Notably, the Punjab and Haryana High Court had already directed the Director General of Police of Punjab, Haryana and Union Territory Chandigarh to ensure that no songs glorifying liquor, drugs and violence are played even in the live shows.

