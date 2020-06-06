INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

On Delhi Govt's Complaint, FIR Lodged against Private Hospital for 'Violating' Coronavirus Norms

Image for Representation.

Image for Representation.

According to the FIR, a copy of which is available with PTI, the complainant is a senior official of the Delhi government's heath department.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: June 6, 2020, 6:46 PM IST
Share this:

An FIR has been lodged against the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital (SGRH) here for allegedly violating COVID-19 regulation norms, after Delhi government registered a complaint with the police in this connection.

According to the FIR, a copy of which is available with PTI, the complainant is a senior official of the Delhi government's heath department.

There was no immediate reaction from the authorities of the SGRH, a leading private hospital and a dedicated COVID-19 facility.

The official has alleged that there has been a "violation" on part of the hospital in adhering to COVID-19 regulation norms as specified under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897.


Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading