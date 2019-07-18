FIR Filed against Tamil Nadu Youth Who Was Beaten Up for Uploading Photo of Himself Having Beef Soup

Nagapattinam (TN): A police FIR has been registered against a man who was attacked last week for allegedly uploading on Facebook a picture of himself consuming beef soup

at a village in Nagapattinam district in Tamil Nadu.

Four people were arrested in connection with the attack.

Poravachery resident Mohammed Faizan, who is currently undergoing treatment in a hospital, had posted the picture of the soup and had also described its taste. After his post was shared by those living in his locality, more than 20 people went to Faizan’s house and questioned him. The group then allegedly thrashed and attacked Faizan with a knife. Those living in the neighbourhood came to his rescue and saved him from the mob.

Parthiban, a member of a Hindu fringe group, later filed a complaint against Faizan and two others claiming that an argument had broken out between his wife and Faizan's friend. Parthiban alleged the friend had threatened his family and put out a Facebook post to take "revenge".

Acting on the complaint, the police booked Faizan and two others under sections 153(A) (promoting enmity), 294(B) (obscene acts causing annoyance to others), and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Since Faizan is in hospital, the police are yet to arrest him.

The four accused who were arrested a day after the attack were identified as Dinesh Kumar, Agathian, Ganeshkumar, and Mohankumar — all in their late 20s. The police registered cases under various IPC sections, including attempt to murder, against them. The police sources say the arrested do not belong to the Hindu fringe group.

“I went to Chennai to meet my relatives where I had beef soup. I posted the picture after I returned home,” Faizan had said after the attack. “Five hours later, I was attacked by a group of people. They thrashed me and asked me if I would ever consume beef again.”

However, Faizan's family alleged that members of a right-wing group, Hindu Makkal Katchi, were behind the attack.

A member of a group called Hindu Munnani said that several people from the locality have been uploading pictures of beef. “Cow is our God. Despite that, many from Faizan’s locality have been sharing posts on beef,” said Chezhiyan, terming it unacceptable.