FIR against Tripura University Acting Vice Chancellor for Violating Covid-19 Norm

The Tripura Police have registered an FIR against M.K. Singh, acting vice-chancellor of the Tripura University (a central varsity), for violating the Covid-19 protocol, according to officials on Sunday.

The FIR was filed by Kashinath Jena, a senior professor of the varsity, at the Amtali police station in western Tripura.

In the complaint, Jena said Singh's son tested Covid-19 positive last week after his return to Tripura from a south Indian state, but the acting V-C hid the fact and attended the varsity and met many teachers, students, officials and employees.

"Singh didn't even use face masks," a police official said.

Meanwhile, Tripura's Covid-19 death toll increased to five after a 72-year-old woman and a 63-year-old man, a cancer patient, died at the government-run Govind Ballabh Pant Medical College and Hospital on Saturday.

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb stated this in a tweet.

Of the 2,668 Covid-19 cases in Tripura, 1,735 people have recovered, five died and 14 migrated to other states.

Also, majority of the 285 BSF personnel and their family members, who tested Covid-19 positive, have recovered.

In Meghalaya, a 45-year-old BSF personnel and a 35-year-old man, a superintendent at the GSI, died on Sunday at the North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS) in Shillong.

Of the 418 reported cases in Meghalaya, 367 are active and 49 patients have recovered. A 69-year-old doctor was the first Covid-19 casualty in the hill state.

An 8-month-old baby from Arunachal Pradesh also died at the NEIGRIHMS earlier this month after testing coronavirus positive.