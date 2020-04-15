FIR Registered Against TV Journalist Over Migrants' Protest in Mumbai
More than 1,000 migrant workers, most of them from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal, gathered near Bandra railway station in Mumbai on Tuesday afternoon. They were demanding that the state government make transport arrangements so that they can go back to their native towns and villages.
Migrant workers gathered outside Bandra West Railway Station on Tuesday afternoon as they defy lockdown norms and request to leave for their native places after Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced the extension of nationwide lockdown till May 3 in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Mumbai. (Image: PTI)
An FIR has been registered against a television journalist over his report that trains would restart, which may have prompted gathering of migrants in suburban Bandra on Tuesday, a police official said.
The accused, Rahul Kulkarni, based in Osmanabad district of Maharashtra, has been detained and police are in the process of bringing him to Mumbai, he said.
In a recent news report, Kulkarni said Jan Sadharan special trains would resume for people stranded due to the
lockdown, he said.
He has been booked under IPC Sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant and 269, 270 (negligent, malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 117 (abetting commission of offence by public), the official said.
More than 1,000 migrant workers, most of them from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal, gathered near Bandra railway station here on Tuesday afternoon.
They were demanding that the state government make transport arrangements so that they can go back to their native towns and villages.
Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives
The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.
Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Moto Razr Will go on Sale on May 6; That Will be Rs 124999 of Your Precious Money
- Sussanne Khan’s Sister Farah Ali Shares Coronavirus Experience as Staff Member Tests Positive
- Shabana Azmi Sings Javed Akhtar's Parody of 'Abhi Na Jao' after Spilling Soup
- Malaika Arora Treats Arjun Kapoor To Chocolate Dessert, He Shares Love-filled Post
- PM Modi Says Aarogya Setu App is Critical in The Fight Against COVID: Here is How it Works