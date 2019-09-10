Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

FIR Against Two Cops for 'Molesting' Woman Colleague in Chhattisgarh

A case of molestation was registered at Darri police station on the direction of a local court, on Monday against head constable Yogesh Ratre and constable Mansingh Kawar.

PTI

Updated:September 10, 2019, 6:39 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
FIR Against Two Cops for 'Molesting' Woman Colleague in Chhattisgarh
Picture for representation.
Loading...

Korba: A case has been registered against two policemen for allegedly molesting a woman colleague in Chhattisgarh's Korba district.

No arrest has been made yet. On the direction of a local court, a case of molestation was registered at Darri police station on Monday against head constable Yogesh Ratre (32) and constable Mansingh Kawar (34), a police official said here on Tuesday.

According to the woman, who is a constable, the alleged incident took place in July 2018 when she was serving at the same police station as the accused.

Kawar is now currently posted at Dipka police station while Ratre is attached to Darri police station.

The woman first complained to then Korba Superintendent of Police.

The SP gave the two men a clean chit based on a probe report submitted by the City Superintendent of Police.

The woman then approached a court which last week directed the police to register a First Information Report against the two policemen, the official said.

The FIR was registered under IPC sections 294 (obscene acts), 341 (wrongful restraint), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), and probe was on, he added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram