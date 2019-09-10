FIR Against Two Cops for 'Molesting' Woman Colleague in Chhattisgarh

Korba: A case has been registered against two policemen for allegedly molesting a woman colleague in Chhattisgarh's Korba district.

No arrest has been made yet. On the direction of a local court, a case of molestation was registered at Darri police station on Monday against head constable Yogesh Ratre (32) and constable Mansingh Kawar (34), a police official said here on Tuesday.

According to the woman, who is a constable, the alleged incident took place in July 2018 when she was serving at the same police station as the accused.

Kawar is now currently posted at Dipka police station while Ratre is attached to Darri police station.

The woman first complained to then Korba Superintendent of Police.

The SP gave the two men a clean chit based on a probe report submitted by the City Superintendent of Police.

The woman then approached a court which last week directed the police to register a First Information Report against the two policemen, the official said.

The FIR was registered under IPC sections 294 (obscene acts), 341 (wrongful restraint), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), and probe was on, he added.

