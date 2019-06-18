Take the pledge to vote

FIR Against Union Minister Prahlad Patel’s Son, 10 Others Over ‘Murderous’ Assault on Duo

An officer from Narsinghpur police station said the victims were on their way to a marriage function on Monday night when they entered into a feud with Prabal Patel at Balhai bazaar.

Vivek Trivedi | News18

Updated:June 18, 2019, 9:39 PM IST
FIR Against Union Minister Prahlad Patel’s Son, 10 Others Over ‘Murderous’ Assault on Duo
File photo of Union Minister Prahlad Patel.
Bhopal: An FIR has been registered against Prabal Patel, son of Union Minister Prahlad Patel, his cousin and others over a ‘murderous’ assault on two youths in Narsinghpur district of Madhya Pradesh.

The victims, Himanshu Rathore and Rahul Rajput, in their complaint, have claimed that Prabal and his cousin Monu assaulted them following a dispute. Police have lodged a case against Prabal, Monu and 10 of their associates.

Prabal even allegedly fired a shot which hit Rathore in the hand. He even tried to open fire at Rajput, but missed his target. The accused were on the run till reports last came in. Monu is the son of former BJP minister Jalam Singh Patel, who is a brother of Prahlad Patel.

An officer from Narsinghpur police station said the victims were on their way to a marriage function on Monday night when they entered into a feud with Prabal at Balhai bazaar. Prabal and his friends then took the duo to their friend Shivam Rai’s house and beat them up.

Rai’s father Ishwar Rai, a home guard, was also injured in the attack when he tried to stop the clash. Some other persons also sustained injuries during the scuffle.

| Edited by: Sohini Goswami
