FIR at Doorstep: MP Begins Home Visits for Filing of Complaints at 23 Police Stations Due to Covid-19

Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh police on Monday began an innovative system of visiting the homes of complainants to lodge a First Information Report (FIR). The new practice started at 23 police stations which included the state capital Bhopal.

Home minister Narottam Mishra launched the facility in Bhopal, saying, “At divisional headquarters, one police station each have been included in this system on a pilot project basis for three months and the facility will be implemented across the state once the pilot project succeeds.”

In Bhopal, urban police station Piplani and rural police station Berasia have been included in the system which began operations from Monday.

At the state level, the facility has been offered at 23 police stations, including all 11 divisional headquarters and one district Datia, the home town of Mishra.

The first complaint was lodged against Sunil Chaturvedi, a native of Jawahar Chowk, for vehicle theft. Under the system, the complainant shall contact a police helpline number and the First Response Vehicle (Dial100) of the area will reach the spot and lodge the complaint.

The Dial 100 vehicles will visit homes to lodge FIRs. This is a police emergency response service which patrols and reports to the crime scene after a complaint is raised.

As of now, complaint of general offences, including stolen vehicles, minor physical assaults and others will be registered through the system. The system, an officer said, is crucial at a time when the state is struggling to tackle the Covid-19 spread, as a result of which the commoners are finding it difficult to visit police stations.

“It’s a welcome example and we will extend it if it turns out to be a success. If it doesn’t, we will learn from mistakes and improve it in future,” Mishra said.

