English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
FIR Filed After Tricolour Displayed Upside Down in BJP Rally in Jammu's Kathua
The complainant presented a video clip purportedly showing a person, just behind the BJP legislator, holding the tricolor upside down during the procession.
(Representative image: Reuters)
Loading...
Jammu: The national flag was allegedly displayed upside down during a rally led by senior BJP leader Rajiv Jasrotia in Kathua district, following which an FIR was lodged for insulting the tricolour, police said Saturday.
The FIR was registered on Friday against unknown persons in Kathua Police Station under Section 2 (insulting the national flag or the Constitution) of the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, a police official told PTI.
A local resident, Vinod Nijhawan, in a complaint alleged the national flag was disrespected during the rally led by Jasrotia, who is a former minister, and BJP candidate Rahul Dev Sharma Thursday, the official said.
Jasrotia, who is the BJP MLA from Kathua constituency, had accompanied Sharma in a procession from his Shiv Nagar residence to file nomination papers for ward number 19 Thursday for the Urban Local Body polls.
The complainant presented a video clip purportedly showing a person, just behind the BJP legislator, holding the tricolor upside down during the procession which covered a distance of over two km, the official said.
In his complaint, Nijhawan said the act was "very heinous" and hurt the "sentiments of the patriotic citizens of India".
The official said an investigation was underway in the matter.
The FIR was registered on Friday against unknown persons in Kathua Police Station under Section 2 (insulting the national flag or the Constitution) of the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, a police official told PTI.
A local resident, Vinod Nijhawan, in a complaint alleged the national flag was disrespected during the rally led by Jasrotia, who is a former minister, and BJP candidate Rahul Dev Sharma Thursday, the official said.
Jasrotia, who is the BJP MLA from Kathua constituency, had accompanied Sharma in a procession from his Shiv Nagar residence to file nomination papers for ward number 19 Thursday for the Urban Local Body polls.
The complainant presented a video clip purportedly showing a person, just behind the BJP legislator, holding the tricolor upside down during the procession which covered a distance of over two km, the official said.
In his complaint, Nijhawan said the act was "very heinous" and hurt the "sentiments of the patriotic citizens of India".
The official said an investigation was underway in the matter.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Sabarimala Verdict: Big Win For Women But Why Did The Lone Woman Judge Dissent?
-
Thursday 27 September , 2018
Adultery Law Scrapped: Delhi On Sex Outside Marriage
-
Wednesday 26 September , 2018
Aadhaar Verdict Decoded After Supreme Court Delivers Landmark Judgment
-
Wednesday 26 September , 2018
What You Probably Missed in the Aadhaar Verdict
-
Wednesday 26 September , 2018
Maldives Elections: What Does It Mean For India
Sabarimala Verdict: Big Win For Women But Why Did The Lone Woman Judge Dissent?
Thursday 27 September , 2018 Adultery Law Scrapped: Delhi On Sex Outside Marriage
Wednesday 26 September , 2018 Aadhaar Verdict Decoded After Supreme Court Delivers Landmark Judgment
Wednesday 26 September , 2018 What You Probably Missed in the Aadhaar Verdict
Wednesday 26 September , 2018 Maldives Elections: What Does It Mean For India
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Barcelona Are Frustrated But Not a One-man Team, Says Lionel Messi
- AFC U-16 Championship: Korea Will be Most Challenging 90 Minutes for India, Says Coach Bibiano Fernandes
- Built to Last Just 6 Months, India's 'Mangalyaan' Marks Four-Year Space Anniversary
- From Nilgiris to Darjeeling: Google Art and Culture App Lets You Hop On Trains, And Time Travel
- Apple iPhone XS Max Vs Samsung Galaxy Note 9: Battle of The Big Screen Powerhouse Smartphones
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...