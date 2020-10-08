FIR Filed Against 4 Minors for Abusing, Beating Up Neighbour in Jharkhand's Dhanbad

A two-year-old girl was among 13 members of her family who had been taking rounds of a Dhanbad court for anticipatory bail after an FIR was lodged against them for allegedly abusing, beating up and snatching valuables from a neighbour. Of the 13 family members, three are her siblings –all aged between five and 12.

Neighbour Jitni Devi had filed a complaint with Loyabad police station against Suresh Prasad and his family, which included the four minors, following a dispute with them, Inspector C Murmu said. Subsequently, an FIR was registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including IPC 147(punishment for rioting), Murmu said.

Lawyer Meghnad Rawani, who is representing the Prasad family, said all four children were brought to the court on Wednesday by their father for anticipatory bail, but he managed to convince them to go home. "This is sheer lapse on the part of the police. At wo-year-old cannot eat on her own, how is she supposed to beat up adults. I will submit an application against the move(to file an FIR against minors) in the police station and talk to senior officers in the district," he said.

Murmu, on his part, claimed that he had tried mediating between the two families, but failed. Prasad has also lodged a complaint against six members of Jitni Devi's household, the inspector said.

"As both the families had only given names and not age in their complaint, an FIR was lodged against all of them. Any further action would only be taken after a thorough probe,"Murmu added.