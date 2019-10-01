Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

FIR Filed Against BJP Leader Who Made 'India vs Pakistan' Remark During MP Bypoll

Gopal Bhargava sought to portray the by-election as a 'fight between Pakistan and India' and not just a contest between the ruling Congress and the opposition BJP.

PTI

Updated:October 1, 2019, 1:12 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
FIR Filed Against BJP Leader Who Made 'India vs Pakistan' Remark During MP Bypoll
File photo of Gopal Bhargava. (Image : ANI)

Jhabua/Bhopal: An FIR has been filed against senior BJP leader Gopal Bhargava on orders of the Election Commission for allegedly violating the model code of conduct with his remarks on the October 21 bypoll in Madhya Pradesh's Jhabua Assembly seat, officials said on Tuesday.

Bhargava, who is Leader of the Opposition in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly, on Monday sought to portray the by-election as a "fight between Pakistan and India" and not just a contest between the ruling Congress and the opposition BJP.

He asked the electorate in Jhabua to vote for BJP candidate Bhanu Bhuria as he "represents India" and said his rival Congress nominee "represents Pakistan".

Madhya Pradesh's Chief Electoral Officer VL Kantha Rao told PTI on Tuesday that taking cognisance of the remarks, "we directed the district returning officer and collector to file the First Information Report (FIR) in the matter after finding the controversial statement was violation of the model code of conduct."

The collector sent his report and subsequently the FIR was filed late Monday night, he said, adding that the matter was under investigation.

Jhabua's Superintendent of Police Vineet Jain said based on the report of returning officer Abhay Kharadi, the FIR was lodged against Bhargava at the district's Kotwali police station under relevant sections of the IPC and the Representation of the People Act, for violating the model code of conduct.

Seeking support for the BJP in tribal-dominated Jhabua, Bhargava on Monday said, "I, with faith, can say the country's respect is at stake right now."

"It is not a fight between two parties. This is an election between India and Pakistan," he told a gathering. The by-election was necessitated after BJP's G S Damor resigned as the Jhabua MLA after winning the Lok Sabha election from the Ratlam-Jhabua seat earlier this year.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram