FIR Filed Against Car Driver for Running Over Stray Dog in Thane

Police have registered a case against a car driver in Thane in Maharashtra for running over a stray dog, which lost eyesight in the incident, an official said on Sunday. The incident occurred on Friday morning near Raheja Garden in which the eight-year-old dog suffered injuries to her left eye and face, the official said.

Police registered a case against the car driver under sections 429 (Mischief by killing or maiming cattle, etc., of any value or any animal of the value of fifty rupees) and 279 (Rash driving or riding on a public way) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, he said. Nobody is arrested.

