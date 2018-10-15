English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
FIR Filed Against Man For Creating Fake Twitter Account in CJI Gogoi's Name
A team has been formed to nab the accused and further investigation in the matter is on.
File photo of CJI Ranjan Gogoi. (PTI)
New Delhi: The Special Cell of the Delhi Police has registered an FIR against an unknown man for creating a fake Twitter account in the name of Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi.
According to a senior police official, who is privy to the investigation, they had found several complaints in this respect that someone had created a Twitter handle in the name of CJI Gogoi.
The official said that the matter was first brought to the notice of Colonel K B Marwah, the additional registrar (security), Supreme Court of India. He checked the account and found that it was active and was misleading the people. The accused who had been handling it was tweeting about various issues with an intention to mislead the public. He had also put the photo of CJI as the profile picture.
Col Marwah conducted his own inquiry in which he found the account was fake. He then discussed it with his colleagues and finally decided to approach the police.
“They filed a complaint with the Special Cell of the Delhi police. After going through the complaint, we filed an FIR under various sections of the Information Technology Act,” said a senior police official.
The official said they immediately wrote an email to Twitter India and got the account suspended.
“The accused has not been identified as of now. He was operating from Western UP. Our investigation has learnt that the youth who created this account had earlier created other fake accounts and closed them,” the official said.
A team has been formed to nab the accused and further investigation in the matter is on.
