FIR Filed Against Mumbai Hospital Staff for ‘Misplacing’ Body of Covid-19 Victim

The Mumbai police on Tuesday filed an FIR against the employees of Rajawadi hospital after the body of a 27-year-old murder victim, who had also tested positive for the novel coronavirus, went missing on Sunday.

According to a report in The Indian Express, the kin of the deceased fear that body may have accidentally been handed over to someone else.

The 27-year-old man was allegedly attacked and stabbed in the abdomen by his cousins on the night of June 3 after a family argument, the report added. Subsequently, a murder case was registered at Deonar police station and five persons were held in connection with the incident.

The man's body was then carried to Rajawadi hospital where the doctors said that a test for Covid-19 had to be done before the body could be freed.

The kin was intimated that the deceased had tested positive for Covid-19 on June 5. However, when they arrived at the hospital to collect the body, the hospital was unable to trace it, the IE report added.

The family of the deceased then told local police and an FIR was filed on Monday. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has launched a probe into the incident.

In another bizarre incident, the body of an 80-year-old man — who had recently gone missing from Shatabdi hospital in Kandivali — was discovered near Borivali railway station.

On Tuesday, Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar noted that recently, many incidents of patients running away from hospitals had surfaced. She instructed BMC administration to launch an investigation into the missing incidents reported from the two hospitals, an official release said.

The mayor further directed doctors to evaluate the CCTV footage at Shatabdi hospital and take adequate precautions to ensure that such incidents do not happen again.

