FIR Filed Against Kannada Writer KS Bhagwan for ‘Showing Lord Ram in Poor Light' in His Book

The Bengaluru police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) against writer and activist KS Bhagwan for allegedly making derogatory remarks about Lord Ram in his book "Why Ram temple must not be built".The complaint was filed by Girish Bharadwaj of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) at the Cubbon park police station in the city, alleging that Bhagwan has shown Ram in poor light and has hurt the sentiments of the Hindu community. And, further said that he has been making communal statements in the past too.The 73-year old writer's book "Rama Mandira Yeke Beda" was published in March this year.The author said the book is his perspective on why the temple must not be built at the disputed site and that he has used the references from Valmiki Ramayana."I have not said anything that he (Valmiki) hasn't said. I have only exercised my freedom of expression," Bhagwan said.BJP general secretary and MLC N Ravikumar has also filed a complaint with the police alleging that Bhagwan has made detrogatory remarks about Lord Ram and hurting the Hindu sentiments.This is not the first time Bhagwan is receiving flak for his statements and opinions. A day after writer MM Kalburgi was murdered in 2015, Bhagwan had received threats from self-proclaimed Hindu groups.Speaking to CNN News18, Bhagwan said, "I am not worried because I have not done anything wrong. I will not be cowed down by all this."Ahead of CBI's response in the Supreme Court on whether the agency would take up the investigation of Gauri Lankesh, MM Kalburgi and Govind Pansare murders, Bhagwan said it would be better for the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in Karnataka to continue the probe.The Supreme Court had recently recommended a CBI probe into these murders to see if there was a common thread.