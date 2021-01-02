FIR Filed as Poster in Mohali Announces $1 Million Reward for 'Killing' Punjab CM Amarinder Singh

Mohali Police have registered a case against unidentified persons on Saturday after a printed poster announced a reward for killing Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh.

Mohali city SP informed that the poster put up on a guide map was sighted on Thursday and announced a reward of 1 million dollars for killing the Punjab CM, ANI reported.

FIR has been registered under Sections 504, 506 and 120B of IPC and Sections 3, 4, 5 of Punjab Prevention of Defacement Property Ordinance Act, 1997, Mohali City SP reportedly said.

A senior police official said that the investigation was on in the case after FIR was registered and the accused would be nabbed soon. Police is scanning the CCTV footage from the area to nap the culprit, a report in the Tribune said.