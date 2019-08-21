FIR, Karti’s Arrest & Indrani Mukerjea's Role: How CBI Closed In on P Chidambaram in INX Media Case

New Delhi: Hours after the Delhi High Court rejected former finance minister and senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram's anticipatory bail in the INX media case, a team of CBI and ED officials visited his posh Jor Bagh residence but could not find him home.

From filing of an FIR against him in 2017 to the sudden arrest of his son Karti Chidambaram in 2018, here a look at all the developments in the INX Media case:

May 15, 2017: The CBI registers an FIR, alleging irregularities in Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance to INX Media for receiving overseas funds to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 when Karti Chidambaram's father P. Chidambaram was the Union Finance Minister.

June 16, 2017: The Foreigner Regional Registration Officer (FRRO) and the Bureau of Immigration, which comes under the Union Home Ministry, issues a look out circular (LOC) against Karti Chidambaram.

August 10, 2017: The Madras High Court stays the LOCs issued against Karti Chidambaram and four others.

August 14, 2017: The Supreme Court stays Madras High Court order staying LOC issued against Karti Chidamabaram.

August 18, 2017: The Supreme Court asks Karti Chidambaram to appear before the CBI on August 23.

September 22, 2017: The CBI tells the Supreme Court that Karti Chidambaram was prevented from travelling abroad as he was allegedly closing several of his foreign bank accounts in a bid to destroy evidence.

October 9, 2017: Karti Chidambaram seeks the Supreme Court's nod to travel to Britain to get his daughter admitted at an university and expresses willingness to undertake that he would not visit any bank there. P. Chidambaram tells the Supreme Court that the BJP-led government has been carrying on a politically-motivated vendetta against him and his son.

November 20, 2017: The Supreme Court allows Karti Chidambaram to visit Britain for daughter's admission.

December 8, 2017: Karti Chidambaram moves the Supreme Court challenging the summons issued by the CBI against him in the Aircel-Maxis deal case.

February 16, 2018: Karti Chidambaram's CA S. Bhaskararaman arrested for allegedly assisting him to manage his wealth in India and abroad.

February 28, 2018: Karti Chidambaram arrested by CBI at Chennai airport soon after his arrival from abroad and brought to Delhi.

March 23, 2018: Karti Chidambaram gets bail after spending 23 days in jail.

July 25, 2018: The High Court grants interim protection from arrest to P. Chidambaram.

October 11, 2018: The ED attaches assets worth Rs 54 crore of Karti Chidambaram in India, UK and Spain in connection with the INX Media money laundering case. P. Chidambaram describes the ED action as bizarre.

July 11, 2019: Jailed Indrani Mukerjea turns approver in the case and accepts the conditions put on her before a judge.

August 20, 2019: Delhi HC rejects bail applications of P Chidambaram.

