FIR Lodged 4 Days After Journo 'Molested' by Cops at JNU Protest, Accused Column Left Blank

Four days after a woman journalist was allegedly molested by a police officer during a protest by JNU students, the Delhi Police has finally registered an FIR in the matter. Yet, the police has refrained from naming the accused despite the complainant identifying the officer.The concerned Station House Officer (SHO) has been sent to the district lines.Delhi Police, which often talks about free registration of FIRs, took four days to register an FIR in this case. The woman had filed a complaint and called on 100 on Friday, the day of the incident.Senior officials of Delhi Police said the matter was transferred to vigilance department to conduct an inquiry into it. On Monday, the woman and her colleague, who was also present at the protest, were called to the vigilance department to the get their statements recorded.She was made to narrate the entire sequence of events thrice in front of three different officers and was also asked to give it in writing, only to register an FIR.However, the seventh column of the FIR, which asks about the details of known/suspects/unknown accused was left vacant despite the woman naming the culprit in her complaint.In the FIR accessed by CNN-News 18, the woman journalist has mentioned, “…as soon as the lathicharge started Inspector Vidyadhar Singh came and pushed us (she and her colleague) away from the site... we told Mr Singh that we are journalists at that point Mr Singh backed off.”She further added, “He (Mr Singh) then proceeded to come towards us again hooked at my chest. Placed his hand on my right breast and pushed me again.”The FIR also mentions the conclusion of the vigilance enquiry. It says, “The complainant reiterated her allegation and the same have been corroborated by her colleague. Alleged police officer and his staff have denied the allegation. The matter relates to a complaint of a woman journalist against police officers about molestation. In view of these facts, it requires in-depth investigation.”Despite four days of vigilance inquiry, the department is yet to arrive at a conclusion. The matter has now been transferred to the crime branch for further investigation.