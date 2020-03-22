Locals Violate Orders Amid Virus Outbreak, Organise Party for Officer in Kashmir; FIR Lodged
The FIR under section 188 IPC was lodged against the organising committee which planned the farewell party for the officer at Mendhar.
Security personnel stand guard as they block a road leading to the residence of Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti during restrictions in Srinagar. Representative image.
Jammu: An FIR was registered after some people organised a farewell party for an officer under transfer in violation of prohibitory orders in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, a police official said.
"The FIR under section 188 IPC was lodged against the organising committee which planned the farewell party for the officer at Mendhar," the officials said. Prohibitory orders banning assembly of five or more people are in force across Jammu and Kashmir as part of the administration's efforts to check the spread of the coronavirus infection.
Poonch police advised people to strictly follow the orders and do not organise any party or farewell which attracts huge gathering.
"Those who do not follow the orders will be strictly dealt with under law," the official said.
