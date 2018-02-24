English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
FIR Lodged After Stone-pelting at Sunjuwan Army Camp in Jammu
Six soldiers and a civilian were killed and 10 others, including four soldiers, were injured in the terror attack on the Sunjuwan camp. All three terrorists, who stormed the camp, were also killed in retaliatory action.
File photo: An Indian para-military force soldier stands guard in an armoured vehicle at the Sunjwan Army camp in Jammu. (PTI Photo)
Jammu: The Army has lodged an FIR against unidentified miscreants for pelting stones at a military station which was recently attacked by a group of three Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorists here.
An army official said unidentified people pelted stones at the camp along the Jammu-Pathankot bypass on Friday. "The stone pelting was done on post number 12, which is adjacent to the area which was the suspected entry point of three terrorists," he said.
The FIR was lodged last evening, the official said. The police carried out inspections in the area from where the stone pelting was done, he added. "Some suspects were identified by the police," the official said, adding that the police was keeping a vigil. A senior police officer said an investigation was underway in the case.
