FIR Lodged Against Air India Pilot For Refusing to Take Alcohol Test Before Flying
According to the complaint filed by Indian Pilots Association, on January 19, 2017, Kathpalia was scheduled to operate a flight from New Delhi to Bengaluru and he proceeded to operate the flight without undergoing the mandatory Pre-Flight Breath and Analyser Test.
Representative image. (Reuters)
New Delhi: The Delhi Police has filed an FIR against Air India's head of operations Captain Arvind Kathpalia and aviation regulator DGCA's Joint Director General Lalit Gupta for alleged violation of aircraft rules, an official said on Friday.
A court in the national capital had directed the Delhi police to lodge an FIR against them for alleged violation of aircraft rules, tampering with evidence and intimidating a doctor working with Air India in January, 2017.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Airport) Sanjay Bhatia confirmed that it has registered an FIR against Arvind Kathpalia and Lalit Gupta.
In a recent order, Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Gurmohina Kaur Gupta ruled that Lalit Gupta be named as an accused in the FIR for allegedly covering up the actions of Kathpalia.
The court took on record an action taken report (ATR) filed by the Delhi Police and said 'prima facie' cognisable offences were made out which required detailed examination and collection of evidence.
"... prima facie cognisable offences are made out which required detailed examination and collection of evidence. Hence, SHO, PS, IGI Airport is directed to register an FIR and investigate the present case," the court said.
According to the complaint filed by Indian Pilots Association, on January 19, 2017, Kathpalia was scheduled to operate a flight from New Delhi to Bengaluru and he proceeded to operate the flight without undergoing the mandatory Pre-Flight Breath and Analyser Test.
Further, even at Bengaluru he refused to undergo a similar test.
Later, on his arrival in New Delhi, he allegedly went to Pre-Flight Medical Examination Room and made a false entry in the Pre-Flight Breath Analyzer Examination Register for the flight he had operated.
