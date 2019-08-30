FIR Lodged Against Former CM Ajit Jogi in Fake Caste Certificate Case

Bilaspur: Chhattisgarh police have lodged an FIR against former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Ajit Jogi in connection with fake caste certificate row.

A high-powered committee had recently adjudged that Jogi’s caste certificate was fake and he wasn’t tribal. The committee had directed the police to seize caste documents of Jogi and had instructed Bilaspur district administration to take further action against the Janta Congress Chhattisgarh chief.

The Bilaspur collector had issued necessary orders and tehsildar TR Bharadwaj had lodged a complaint against the former Chief Minister on Thursday evening at the Civil Lines police station.

Police have registered an FIR against Jogi under section 10 (1) of the Chhattisgarh SC, ST and OBC (Regulation of Certification of Social Status) Act 2013. The sections under which Jogi has been booked could land him in jail upto ten years and a penalty of Rs 2000-20,000.

Confirming the developments Qaleem Khan, SHO Civil Lines police station confirmed that an FIR was lodged at around 10 pm on Thursday.

Former CM is supposed to move High Court and Supreme Court after the report of high-powered committee was submitted to state government.

A writ petition moved by Ajit Jogi was presented to the high court on Thursday in which Jogi’s counsel termed the report wrong on the basis of 12 points. The High Court has posted the matter for further hearing.

His son and the JCC state president Amit Jogi had called the report a political vendetta.

Ajit Jogi in a press briefing had said that Rajiv, Sonia and Rahul Gandhi consider him tribal but not the Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel. He had called the high-powered committee the ‘Bhupesh Empowered Committee’ alleging that the committee concluded what the Chief Minister asked them to.

