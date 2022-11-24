FIR lodged Against Khordha Collector for Mentally Harassing Personal Assistant, Making Racist Remarks

Khordha District Collector K Sudarshan Chakravarthy landed in controversy as his Personal Assistant (PA) Hemant Kumar Bhoi has accused the IAS officer of abusing and harassing him by making racist and casteist remarks.

The complaint has been registered at Khordha model police station by the victim’s wife, Sabita Naik. Hemant Kumar Bhoi alleged that Chakravarthy used to abuse him and make casteist remarks. He also alleged that the collector has been mentally harassing and rebuking him for the last two months.

Collector’s PA Hemant Kumar Bhoi said that" I have been working as Collector’s PA for the last 5 years. He is behaving like a peon and sweeper and harassing me by making racist and casteist remarks. I have been facing mental torture for the last two months".

“My husband has been mentally harassed and in stress due to the rough behavior of the collector. He is behaving my husband like a peon, sweeper, and gatekeeper. If anything happens to her husband the District Collector will be responsible for it. I have lodged FIR in this connection" Sabita Naik said.

The collector is yet to make any comments on the allegations leveled against him. But the Additional District Magistrate has said that the collectorate is like a family.

“It is our family. The collector is the head of our family. If any incident has hurt him we will solve it" said Khorda Additional Collector Manoj Padhi.

