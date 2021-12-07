FIR Lodged Against SP MLA, Workers After Scuffle with Police in Chandauli

Uttar Pradesh Police have lodged FIR against more than 150 people including the Samajwadi Party MLA from Sakaldiha, Prabhu Narayan Yadav, a day after the party workers and leaders clashed with the police here. The clashes broke out on Sunday when the local administration tried to stop the party leaders and workers from approaching towards Ramgarh where Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had arrived to lay the foundation stone of ‘Baba Keenaram’s Taposthali’.

Balua police station in-charge Mithlesh Tiwari said that the party leaders — Prabhu Narayan Yadav and Santosh Yadav — along with workers were going towards the venue reportedly to hand over a memorandum to the Chief Minister. However, the party workers resisted to this and broke the security cordon of the police and started moving forward.

Meanwhile, the police tried to control them and at the same time, the Circle Officer (CO) stopped the MLA. Reacting to this, the MLA head headbutted the CO.

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya slammed the Samajwadi Party after taking cognisance of the matter.

