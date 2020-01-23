FIR Registered against 100-125 Unidentified Women for Taking Part in Anti-CAA Protests in Lucknow
Protests by women and other activists against the Citizenship Amendment Act are taking place in many areas here including the Clock Tower and Ujariyaon.
Women and children at Lucknow's Husainabad Clock Tower to protest against CAA on Monday (News18.com)
Lucknow: An FIR has been registered against 100-125 unidentified women for allegedly violating prohibitory orders by participating in anti-CAA protests in Ujariyaon locality in Gomti Nagar here, police said.
They said only five women have been named in the FIR.
"The FIR was registered for violating prohibitory orders and other sections of IPC on Wednesday," a senior police official said.
Protests by women and other activists against the Citizenship Amendment Act are taking place in many areas here including the Clock Tower and Ujariyaon.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Your Next Android Phone May Use ISRO NavIC Navigation: Everything You Need to Know
- My Comment on Saif Ali Khan has been Misinterpreted, Says Kangana Ranaut
- Shehnaaz-Rashami Compete with Sidharth-Asim on Bigg Boss, Richa Sharma Shares Pics of Kapil Sharma's Baby
- Fan Asks Shah Rukh Khan the Rent of a Room in Mannat, Superstar Quotes This Price
- Tata Motors is Now the Safest Indian Car Manufacturer With Two 5-Star and Two 4-Star Rated Cars