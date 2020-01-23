Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

FIR Registered against 100-125 Unidentified Women for Taking Part in Anti-CAA Protests in Lucknow

Protests by women and other activists against the Citizenship Amendment Act are taking place in many areas here including the Clock Tower and Ujariyaon.

PTI

Updated:January 23, 2020, 9:14 PM IST
FIR Registered against 100-125 Unidentified Women for Taking Part in Anti-CAA Protests in Lucknow
Women and children at Lucknow's Husainabad Clock Tower to protest against CAA on Monday (News18.com)

Lucknow: An FIR has been registered against 100-125 unidentified women for allegedly violating prohibitory orders by participating in anti-CAA protests in Ujariyaon locality in Gomti Nagar here, police said.

They said only five women have been named in the FIR.

"The FIR was registered for violating prohibitory orders and other sections of IPC on Wednesday," a senior police official said.

Protests by women and other activists against the Citizenship Amendment Act are taking place in many areas here including the Clock Tower and Ujariyaon.

