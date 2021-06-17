FIR Registered Against 2 Labs for Faking Covid Test Reports During Kumbh

Dehradun: Haridwar Police has filed an FIR against one firm and two private laboratories for allegedly faking reports of Covid-19 tests during Kumbh congregation held this year.

On the complaint of chief medical officer, the firm Max Corporate Service (MCS) and two private laboratories – Delhi-based Lal Chandani Lab and Hissar-based Nalwa lab – have been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Haridwar), Senthil Avoodai K Raj S, told News18 that IPC 269 and 270 (likely to spread infection), 420 (forgery), 120B (criminal conspiracy), epidemic act has been slapped against the concerned parties.

As part of investigation, News18 visited the address mentioned in the official documents of the firm in New Delhi and Noida. The team found a secluded building in Noida while some other office running from the address mentioned by the firm.

The Haridwar Kumbh administration hired some 22 odd laboratories to conduct Covid RT-PCR and Antigen test of the pilgrims during Kumbh congregation held in April. In its preliminary probe, health department mentioned that of close to 1.23 lakh tests conducted by Lal Chandani and Nalwa lab, thousands were faked. These labs conducted tests in arrangement with the private firm whose name is mentioned in the FIR. The probe was conducted after a Punjab-based whistle blower alerted authorities.

The revelation has opened can of worms with Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat dismissing the case as an old one. “I was sworn in March and this case is old…when I was not here (chief minister). I have ordered a probe,” Rawat said. The former chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, however, has asked for a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe.

“It is not simple case of corruption but a serious crime related to the health of the pilgrims,” former chief minister told News18.

It is learnt the firm was to be paid Rs 3 crore but now it has been held up. Meanwhile, the Congress has demanded no less than an CBI enquiry into the controversy.

